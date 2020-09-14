Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Covanta worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Covanta by 56.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 62.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 183,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 70,748 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Covanta by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,860,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 220,073 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.43. 16,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.