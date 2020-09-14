Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Main Street Capital worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.46. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

