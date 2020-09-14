Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,782,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,449,000 after buying an additional 1,127,959 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,489,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mplx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,029,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,400,000 after buying an additional 838,139 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 20.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,844,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,841,000 after buying an additional 1,519,987 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 17.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,348,000 after buying an additional 1,260,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. 57,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.