Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 253.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 65,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 334,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,796,475. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

