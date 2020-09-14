Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,119,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,940,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,110,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,833,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $340.74.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.