Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of MGIC Investment worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 13,320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 109,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 193,332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 348,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 347,998 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 4,994.6% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,273,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 133,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.