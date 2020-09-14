Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.63.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.05. 18,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,063. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average of $182.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

