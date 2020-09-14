Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 203.0% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,723,000 after buying an additional 2,545,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.08. 78,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,120. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

