Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.