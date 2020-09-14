Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $52.90. 7,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

