Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $342.64. 46,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.00 and a 200 day moving average of $313.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

