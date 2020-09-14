Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of New Mountain Finance worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.57. 11,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $65.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other news, COO John Kline purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $467,256.50. Insiders acquired 92,150 shares of company stock worth $908,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. National Securities downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

