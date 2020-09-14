Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,495,000 after purchasing an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.96. 45,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

