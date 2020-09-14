Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $906,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 66,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,064. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

