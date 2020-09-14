Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Valero Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. 111,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

