Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $9.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $757.62. 5,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,173. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $805.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $772.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,615 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,975. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.30.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

