Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after buying an additional 3,301,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $49,802,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 117,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,800. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

