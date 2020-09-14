Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,015 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 215.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $4.11 on Monday, hitting $218.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $224.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

