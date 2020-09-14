Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,475 Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Crossamerica Partners worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

CAPL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Crossamerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

