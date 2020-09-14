Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,894 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 290.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,894 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after buying an additional 3,244,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,672 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,832.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.42. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

