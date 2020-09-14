Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,521 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

