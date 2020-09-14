Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CAE worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CAE by 1,742.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,703,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in CAE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 167,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE CAE traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.51. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.