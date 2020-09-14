Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

UL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

