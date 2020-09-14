Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 6,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.