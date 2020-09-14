Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176,144 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 507.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,070 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 70.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 5,266,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,722 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 64.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,997,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,875 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,272,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.39. 26,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,222. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $852.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

