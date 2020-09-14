Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 14,531 Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,563,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 205,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 559.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 182,692 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 319.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 236,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $247.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.