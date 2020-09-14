Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 22,845 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 19,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.01. 4,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

