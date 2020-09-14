Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 53,716 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,716 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,803,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 74,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

