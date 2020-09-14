Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 6,152 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 484,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 130,583 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.23. 396,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069,715. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.