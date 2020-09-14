Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $5.26 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in StoneCo by 36.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,411,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,640 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,002,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 544,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.93. 28,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,275. StoneCo Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

