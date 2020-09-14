Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,559. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

