Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.00

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$115.00 and last traded at C$112.61, with a volume of 551561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$104.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$772.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.65933 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.76, for a total transaction of C$433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,141.52. Also, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total transaction of C$1,203,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,489,008.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,253.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

