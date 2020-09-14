Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.20. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 46.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 82.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

