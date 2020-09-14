AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) & Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Head-To-Head Contrast

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and Casio Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR -1.29% -2.47% -1.15% Casio Computer 3.16% 218.01% 3.08%

Volatility & Risk

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and Casio Computer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR $34.89 billion 0.28 $221.37 million $0.82 40.96 Casio Computer $3.54 billion 0.20 $112.02 million $0.13 20.62

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer. Casio Computer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and Casio Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 2 1 0 0 1.33 Casio Computer 1 1 0 0 1.50

About AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Casio Computer

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. It also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resource, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

