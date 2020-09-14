Alamos Gold Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

TSE AGI opened at C$12.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.09. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.17.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$174.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$144,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,405,508.17. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.88, for a total transaction of C$154,263.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at C$198,094.40. Insiders have sold 66,977 shares of company stock worth $881,114 over the last three months.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.