Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $723.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.00 million and the highest is $739.53 million. Albemarle reported sales of $879.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 525.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.