AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AB. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of AB opened at $27.21 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.