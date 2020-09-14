Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Allstate by 208.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 207,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.54.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,555. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

