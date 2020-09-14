Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Sells $5,487,431.90 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ALNY stock opened at $122.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,574,000 after purchasing an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,621,000 after purchasing an additional 225,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

