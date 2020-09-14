Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,530.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,163. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,548.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

