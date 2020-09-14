Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.27. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $200.32 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

In related news, Director Brendon Howard Jones bought 139,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at C$79,449.81.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

