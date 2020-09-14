Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

