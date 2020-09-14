AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

AMERCO stock opened at $370.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.73. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 131,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

