American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Down 70.3% in August

American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AFINP opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32. American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Get American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A alerts:

About American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.