American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,703 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

