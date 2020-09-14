Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

