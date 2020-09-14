Analysts Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $5.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 328,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,069,715. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

