Analysts Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $5.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 328,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,069,715. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.