Analysts Anticipate Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $758.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will post sales of $758.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $755.45 million to $761.40 million. Southwest Gas reported sales of $725.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

SWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock remained flat at $$62.44 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.