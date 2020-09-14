Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.66). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $4,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,950 shares of company stock worth $4,376,673. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

