Analysts Set ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target at $392.33

Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 105.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,577 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $6.77 on Wednesday, hitting $366.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $402.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

